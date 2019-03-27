No ‘spring break’ from photo radar in Winnipeg school zones

With students out on Spring Break, you might not be thinking about school zones but you still need to slow down.

The playground at Harrow School was empty Tuesday, but the street beside it wasn’t — a photo radar vehicle was still catching speeding drivers.

Winnipeg police say that while the students may not be in class this week, the posted speed of 30 kilometres an hour is still enforced and tickets will be issued for those going over the limit.

They say it helps drivers get into a routine of slowing down in the school zone.

While many drivers see the continued enforcement as a cash grab, some of the people we spoke to said they agree with police.

Traffic ticket expert Len Eastoe suggests the Spring Break speed cameras are more about revenue than routine.

“I think its obvious they’re looking for the revenue. That’s one of the things that always been about photo enforcement is the revenue they get from it,” Eastoe says.

“Of course they tell us different story, ‘it’s not about that it’s the safety’. I tend to disagree with them there. I think there’s an ulterior motive and that motive is the cash they get from it.”

Eastoe says police should give motorists a break instead of setting up speed traps.

“They shouldn’t be doing it — give the people a break. The kids are off school … so give them a break and don’t do the enforcement during that period of time.”

When [students] have the week off school they’re not going back to school to play in the school yard. They may be in the playgrounds, but I doubt very much they’re in the school where they want to get away from.”

