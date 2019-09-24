Waterloo Catholic schools could be affected by proposed job action

Hundreds of education workers in Waterloo region could begin a job action as early as next Monday.

Contract talks between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the provincial government broke down last weekend, which opened the door for potential job action.

The move will not affect public schools in Waterloo region but could have an impact at Catholic schools, with CUPE representing education assistants, personal support workers, child and youth care workers, early childhood educators, lunch hour supervisors, administrative assistants, payroll and accounting associates, as well as computer and library technicians.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board told Global News that they would be uncertain of the impact until they were made more aware of any potential job actions.

Last week, CUPE members voted 93 per cent in favour of a job action, which places them in a legal strike position come Monday.

Laura Walton, president of the Ontario School Board Council of Unions, says they could choose a job action which would see members stop doing overtime and any extra duties they currently perform.

Other education unions are also in various stages of negotiations with the province as well.

The negotiations are occurring as the province has ordered a reduction in class sizes, which will see 3,475 fewer teachers in the system over four years.

Walton said those cuts will also have an impact on educational assistant supports and custodial services as well.

“When you have classrooms closing you’re also reducing custodial staff,” she said.

“That’s a real problem for us. There’s still as many students, we’re just not having as many people cleaning.”

— With files from Canadian Press