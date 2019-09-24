François Legault is a ‘climate inactivist,’ says interim Quebec Liberal leader Pierre Arcand

Quebec Premier François Legault was wrong to have not participated in the United Nations Climate Action Summit, Pierre Arcand, interim leader of the Quebec Liberal party, said Tuesday.

Arcand argued that by not taking part in Climate Week in New York, the premier had chosen his side — that of a “climate inactivist.”

READ MORE: Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante thanks youth for holding leaders accountable at UN Climate Summit

“I think Mr. Legault should have been there,” the former environment minister said.

WATCH: Quebecers want government to do more to save the environment

Arcand recalled that for his predecessors, Philippe Couillard and Jean Charest, “it was a must to go to Climate Week” every year.

READ MORE: Greta Thunberg to receive key to city after Montreal climate march

In the past, Quebec premiers, like dozens of heads of state and government officials, have attended the event to showcase their contribution to the fight against climate change and build environmental diplomacy.

WATCH: McKenna says ‘one-in-100-year floods’ happening frequently now

Legault may not be a climate scientist, but he “is certainly a climate inactivist,” Arcand said, summarizing his perception of the premier after a year in power.

READ MORE: Quebec premier won’t seek meeting with climate activist Greta Thunberg

Last weekend, environmental activist Dominic Champagne said the Legault government’s actions were in association with those who refute the findings of scientists on climate change.