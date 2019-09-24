2 charged, including Kevin O’Leary’s wife Linda, in connection to fatal boat crash

Two people have been charged in connection to an August fatal boat crash on Lake Joseph that involved Kevin O’Leary.

OPP say Linda O’Leary has been charged with careless operation of a vessel contrary to the Canada Shipping Act.

READ MORE: Family, friends mourn 2 who lost lives in Ontario boating accident involving Kevin O’Leary

Linda O’Leary is the wife of Canadian businessman and TV star Kevin O’Leary.

WATCH (Aug. 28, 2019): Kevin O’Leary involved in deadly Ontario boat crash

Richard Ruh, 57, from Orchard Park, New York, has also been charged with failing to exhibit a navigation light while underway contrary to the Canada Shipping Act, OPP add.

The crash, which occurred at the end of August, claimed two lives and injured three.

READ MORE: Kevin O’Leary on boat involved in fatal crash on Lake Joseph in Ontario

Police say the Canada Shipping Act is a federal responsibility, so the Public Prosecution Service of Canada will be managing the ensuing court processes.

Linda is scheduled to appear in provincial offences court in Parry Sound on Oct. 29.

More to come.