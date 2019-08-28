Kevin O’Leary on boat involved in fatal crash on Lake Joseph in Ontario

Kevin O’Leary was on a boat involved in a fatal crash on Lake Joseph in Ontario Saturday night, according to a statement sent to Global News by his publicist.

“On late Saturday night, I was a passenger in a boat that was involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene,” the Canadian businessman and reality TV star said.

“I am fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.”

According to West Parry Sound OPP, a 64-year-old Florida man and a 48-year-old Uxbridge woman are dead after two boats collided on Lake Joseph near Emerald Island in Seguin, Ont., at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Susanne Brito, the 48-year-old woman, died as a result of her injuries at the hospital on Tuesday, police say.

Ornge air ambulance confirmed to Global News that a woman was transported from Lake Joseph to Health Sciences North in Sudbury on Saturday.

According to officers, three other occupants in the involved boats suffered injuries but were treated and released from the hospital.

The 64-year-old Florida man who died has been identified as Gary Poltash, officers add.

“Right now, on the scene, we’re looking at the boats and a full investigation into reconstructing the collision,” Joe Scali, the West Parry Sound OPP’s media officer, said. “We’re also determining all parties involved and, of course, making sure all injuries are addressed as well.”

Scali told Global News in an email that police can’t confirm whether O’Leary was involved in the crash.

“No charges have been laid in the case at this time,” he said. “As such we are unable to comment on or identify either of the vessels’ operators and/or owners.”

O’Leary said he won’t be commenting further at this time.

“Out of respect for the victims families and to fully support the ongoing investigation I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time,” the Shark Tank star said in the statement.

“My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims, the families and those affected by this loss.”

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

