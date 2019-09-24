Bombers’ Andrew Harris earns weekly top performer honours from CFL

Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris was named one of the Canadian Football League’s weekly top performers on Tuesday.

Harris joins Vernon Adams Jr. and Jake Wieneke, both of the Montreal Alouettes, for top honours in the CFL’s week 15.

The Winnipeg native marked his fifth career game with more than 100 receiving yards on Saturday, in Winnipeg’s 38-37 loss to Montreal.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers running back Harris trying to clear his name after drug suspension

This marks the third weekly honour for the CFL’s rushing leader, who recently returned to the Bombers roster after a two-game suspension for a positive drug test – a charge Harris has vehemently denied.

The West Division-leading, playoff-bound Bombers next see action at home on Saturday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

WATCH: Blue Bombers Andrew Harris Interview