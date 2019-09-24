Bombers’ Andrew Harris earns weekly top performer honours from CFL
Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris was named one of the Canadian Football League’s weekly top performers on Tuesday.
Harris joins Vernon Adams Jr. and Jake Wieneke, both of the Montreal Alouettes, for top honours in the CFL’s week 15.
The Winnipeg native marked his fifth career game with more than 100 receiving yards on Saturday, in Winnipeg’s 38-37 loss to Montreal.
READ MORE: Blue Bombers running back Harris trying to clear his name after drug suspension
This marks the third weekly honour for the CFL’s rushing leader, who recently returned to the Bombers roster after a two-game suspension for a positive drug test – a charge Harris has vehemently denied.
The West Division-leading, playoff-bound Bombers next see action at home on Saturday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
With 188 total yards against the @MTLAlouettes, Andrew Harris has been named a @Shaw_CFL Top Performer.
➡️ https://t.co/A9bcggOmwb#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/jYruhHCo4U
— WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) September 24, 2019
WATCH: Blue Bombers Andrew Harris Interview
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.