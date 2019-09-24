B.C. gets temporary injunction against Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps legislation

The Federal Court has granted the B.C. government a temporary injunction against Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps legislation.

The Alberta bill, which would allow the province to cut oil and gas shipments to other provinces, was proclaimed into law this spring by Premier Jason Kenney, who says it would only be used if B.C. blocked the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Justice Sebastien Grammond says Alberta’s so-called turn-off-the-taps legislation raises a serious issue and could cause irreparable harm to the residents of B.C.

The court says B.C. has met the test for blocking the new law until a final judgement is rendered at a later date, including appeals.

The court granted the injunction to B.C. with costs.

The Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench previously stayed a lawsuit by the B.C. government seeking to challenge the legislation, ruling B.C. didn’t have standing to argue the case in the Alberta court and that the lawsuit should have been filed in Federal Court. B.C. filed a mirror case in Federal Court anticipating such an outcome.

The full Federal Court decision can be read here.

— With files from Simon Little and the Canadian Press