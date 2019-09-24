Window of Halifax Conservative candidate Bruce Holland’s headquarters smashed with rock

Police are investigating after the front window of Halifax Conservative candidate Bruce Holland’s headquarters on Quinpool Road was smashed with a rock.

Holland said the incident happened on Monday night. The window of the campaign office was broken and he found a rock inside the building.

“No one was here so no one got hurt and that’s good, but it’s just disappointing that it happened,” Holland said.

Halifax Regional Police confirmed that the window had been smashed with a rock said they are looking into the incident to determine if they can find a suspect.

“I don’t know about laying charges. We’ll see what comes out of the police investigation,” said Holland.

He said there is a difference between damaging or defacing signs, which is common in politics, and destroying property.

“This is more disappointing, a criminal act. This is more serious.”

But he said the incident will not slow down the progress of his campaign.

“We need to get to the doors and see as many people as we can, identify voters and just keep going.”

The 2019 Canadian federal election is scheduled to take place on Oct. 21. Liberal incumbent Andy Fillmore is seeking re-election in Halifax, Christine Saulnier is running for the NDP and Jo-Ann Roberts is running for the Green Party.