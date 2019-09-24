Smash-up between car and tractor trailer sends 2 to hospital

Winnipeg police are still investigating a Monday morning crash between a car and a tractor trailer on Bentall Street.

The collision, which took place just before 9 a.m., saw the car’s driver, 49, and passenger, 39, taken to hospital in critical condition.

The driver’s condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information about the incident is asked to call the police Traffic Division investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

