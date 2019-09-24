Traffic
September 24, 2019 11:43 am

Smash-up between car and tractor trailer sends 2 to hospital

By Online Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg Police Service vehicle.

Shane Gibson/Global News
A A

Winnipeg police are still investigating a Monday morning crash between a car and a tractor trailer on Bentall Street.

The collision, which took place just before 9 a.m., saw the car’s driver, 49, and passenger, 39, taken to hospital in critical condition.

READ MORE: Two people hospitalized after fiery collision

The driver’s condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information about the incident is asked to call the police Traffic Division investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: ‘Motor vehicle vs motorcycle’ prompts warning from Winnipeg police

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Traffic division
vehicle/tractor trailer collision
Winnipeg crash
Winnipeg police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.