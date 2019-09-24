LIVE BLOG: Trudeau sits down with Global News in 1st interview since brownface scandal

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau will seat down with Global National’s Dawna Friesen Tuesday, while making a campaign stop in Burnaby, B.C.

This is Trudeau’s first sit-down interview since images emerged of him in brown and blackface last week.

READ MORE: Conservatives gain four-point lead as Liberals slip in wake of blackface scandal, Ipsos poll finds

Trudeau will also face questions on a range of other issues, including his plans to tackle climate change, improve health care and tighten the country’s affordability gap — and the price-tag on those promises.

Follow along the live blog below, beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Video clips of the interview will be added as they become available.

The interview will air on Global National Tuesday.