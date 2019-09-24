Decision Canada 2019

More
Live
September 24, 2019 2:18 pm
Updated: September 24, 2019 2:23 pm

LIVE BLOG: Trudeau sits down with Global News in 1st interview since brownface scandal

By Staff Global News

Justin Trudeau speaks during an election campaign stop in Brampton, Ont., Sept. 22, 2019.

Carlos Osorio/Reuters
A A

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau will seat down with Global National’s Dawna Friesen Tuesday, while making a campaign stop in Burnaby, B.C.

This is Trudeau’s first sit-down interview since images emerged of him in brown and blackface last week.

READ MORE: Conservatives gain four-point lead as Liberals slip in wake of blackface scandal, Ipsos poll finds

Trudeau will also face questions on a range of other issues, including his plans to tackle climate change, improve health care and tighten the country’s affordability gap — and the price-tag on those promises.

Follow along the live blog below, beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Video clips of the interview will be added as they become available.

The interview will air on Global National Tuesday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
canada election
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Justin Trudeau
justin trudeau brownface
Justin Trudeau climate change
justin trudeau global national
justin trudeau global news
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau
trudeau

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.