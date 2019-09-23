Huge pour of concrete paves the way for new Kelowna office tower

It is the largest single pour of concrete in the history of Kelowna Ready Mix (KRM).

The concrete company began its 2,600 cubic metre pour Monday morning at the site of what will be the newest office tower in the Landmark District.

That equates to more than 260 truck loads of concrete in the single day event.

The concrete will be poured into the foundations of the new Landmark 7 tower, the District’s newest signature building,

Landmark 7 will be a 23-storey tower.

That will make it the tallest class-A office building between Calgary and Vancouver.

“Landmark 7 will provide much needed class A office space for Kelowna’s growing business community and we recognize that available space is a key to supporting our

tenant’s growth.” said Dallas Gray, Marketing Agent, Commercial Properties.

With the build of Landmark 7, the Stober Group will employ hundreds of construction trades over the three-year construction period.