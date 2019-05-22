Okanagan concrete company lands contract for LNG megaproject in Kitimat

An Okanagan company will soon be hiring more employees after landing a major contract with LNG Canada.

On Wednesday, SK Form and Finish announced that it will help pour approximately 210,000 feet of concrete at a massive liquified natural gas (LNG) construction site in Kitimat.

The work will be done in partnership with another company, Bird-Atco Joint Venture.

According to SK Form and Finish, the concrete work will include slabs for an administration building, a maintenance building, a kitchen big enough to feed 10,000 workers, a recreation building and an entertainment building.

SK CEO Steve Kraushar, said the project is huge by any standard, stating “it is the equivalent of 4,000 fully loaded concrete trucks, all poured to exact specifications over a six-week period.”

The venture to build an export facility in northwestern B.C. is a joint undertaking and includes several energy companies, including Petronas, Shell and PetroChina.

Kraushar said his father spent a lifetime in the concrete industry.

“If I had told him that one day SK would win a contract for work on the LNG Canada project, he’d have laughed me out of the house,” said Kraushar.

The $40 billion megaproject would be the fastest route to Asia for gas from North America. Gas will be delivered by pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat, where it will be liquefied for export.

B.C. energy minister Michelle Mungall said the project could generate as much as $23 billion in revenue over 40 years for the province.

“To land a job like this, a company that was started here, it’s big,” Kraushar told Global News. “Our [employees] are the winners as they’re the ones who put us on the map, the tradesmen and tradeswomen.”