Portion of 101 Avenue partially closing for 1 month to traffic to improve safety

As part of a safety initiative, the City of Edmonton is testing out a month-long traffic closure of 101 Avenue, from 50 Street to 57 Street.

The closure begins Monday Sept. 23, and will continue until Oct. 21. The city said the decision to start the test was in response to concerns shared by the public about large trucks using 101 Avenue instead of Terrace Road.

The city hopes the closure will reduce short cutting in the area, decrease traffic volume and improve pedestrian safety.

“This helps us respond to what we heard from the public,” said city planner Marco Melfi. “To make it more safe for people walking and to support the businesses in the area.”

Westbound traffic will be diverted on Terrace Road, but motorists will still be able to access 101 Avenue from 57 Street or 71 Street.

The city is holding a feedback event on the closure on Oct. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Capilano Library.

The hope is that the temporary closure will allow the city to determine whether it should become permanent.

