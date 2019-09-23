B.C. truckers face stiffer fines for lack of chains

New fines are going into effect for B.C, truckers who don’t carry and use chains when necessary for highway travel during the winter season.

Drivers will now be fined $196 for not carrying chains when and where required, and $598 for not installing chains during mandatory chain-ups.

That’s up from the $121 fine for not carrying chains or installing them when required to do so during previous winters.

The B.C. government said the stricter fines support the enhanced chain-up regulations implemented last November to improve safety and reliability of B.C. highways during winter conditions.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said it wanted to provide the trucking industry ample time to adjust its practices to the new regulations.

In addition to the fines, the chain-up rules will now affect more vehicles.

Previous regulations only required vehicles over 27,000 kilograms to carry and use traction devices, with only one wheel needing chains during winter conditions and mandatory chain ups.

The new, more all-encompassing enhancements clarify requirements for all commercial vehicles over 5,000 kilograms.

The fines will go into effect Oct. 1, 2019, when winter tire and chain-up regulations begin on most B.C. highways.