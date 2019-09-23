Winnipeg’s 29th homicide victim named as Norma Andrews, 28

Winnipeg police have identified the woman killed in the city’s 29th homicide of the year.

Norma Andrews, 28, was found dead in a residential building in the 500 block of Balmoral Street Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Sisters arrested in Winnipeg homicide

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 2045-786-TIPS.

On Sept 21, officers responded to the report of an injured female at a residence on Balmoral St. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult female inside the building. The victim has been identified as Norma Andrews (28).https://t.co/okGaUOf3ui — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) September 23, 2019

WATCH: Winnipeg police investigate two weekend homicides

