Winnipeg’s 29th homicide victim named as Norma Andrews, 28

Winnipeg police have identified the woman killed in the city’s 29th homicide of the year.

Norma Andrews, 28, was found dead in a residential building in the 500 block of Balmoral Street Saturday afternoon.

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 2045-786-TIPS.

