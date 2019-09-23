Manitoba RCMP officer charged in gun incident

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged with careless use of a firearm after an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Monday that Const. Barry Kirby was charged in connection with a June 10, 2018 incident, which involved an officer firing a gun during the course of a traffic stop.

READ MORE: IIU releases information on investigations started during Manitoba election blackout

According to the IIU, the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but it sped away. When the officer followed on foot into a wooded area, the car turned and accelerated toward him, at which point the officer fired his gun.

No one was injured in the incident.

Kirby will appear in court Nov. 15 in Selkirk.

The Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province.

RCMP officer charged following IIU investigation into discharge of a firearm https://t.co/KXd4SGEVLT pic.twitter.com/W1vQUOd1BR — IIU Manitoba (@IIUManitoba) September 23, 2019

WATCH: Winnipeg police speak about incident when officer’s gun discharged in holster