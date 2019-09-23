Gripe water recalled in 9 brands across Canada due to microbial contamination

Health Canada has issued a country-wide recall of a product commonly used to treat upset stomachs in babies.

The recall was announced on Saturday after testing by the manufacturer, RW Consumer Products Ltd., showed microbial contamination.

The product, called gripe water, is being sold as “alcohol and preservative-free” under the following brands: Atoma, Baby’s Choice, Be Better, Equate, Life Brand, Personnelle, Pharmasave, Teddy’s Choice, and Western Family.

Health Canada says the contaminated products pose “serious health risks” to babies who have consumed them.

The contamination increases the risk of infections and can cause symptoms of vomiting, watery diarrhea, fever, and abdominal pain.

“Infants have developing immune systems and, as a result, may be more susceptible to the effects of an infection,” Health Canada said.

The recall applies to products labelled with the Natural Product Number (NPN) 80080669.

Health Canada says the gripe water is marketed by all affected brands as “gentle antacid for quick relief of baby’s minor stomach upsets such as colic, cramps, gas, sour stomach, and hiccups especially during teething.”

If you find a product matching this number and description, Health Canada is advising to discontinue use and talk to a doctor about any health concerns.

Those who have unused products listed in the recall can return it to the place it was purchased.

“Health Canada will monitor the company’s recall and inform Canadians if new safety information becomes available,” the agency wrote on its website.