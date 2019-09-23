Man in custody after stabbing woman, locking himself in room: York police

York Regional Police say a man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a woman and then barricading himself in a room in Markham on Sunday night.

Police said they were called to a residence on Briarwood Road, near Warden and 16th avenues, at around 9:23 p.m.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a 59-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

A 23-year-old man who lives at the residence had locked himself inside a room, investigators said.

Police said the emergency response and canine units, along with specially trained crisis negotiators, were called to the scene to assist officers.

Just after midnight, police said the suspect was taken into custody without further incident and was not injured.

Investigators said they are not releasing the name of the suspect to prevent identifying the victim.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder, police said.

SUSPECT IN CUSTODY – A 23-yr-old man from Markham will be charged with Attempted Murder following a stabbing in a residence on Briarwood Road, Markham. 59-yr-old female remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Click the link for more details –> https://t.co/9bWUJWYE39 — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 23, 2019

.@YRP have an adult male in custody after a roughly three hour standoff at a home on Briarwood Road in Markham @YRPDutyOffice pic.twitter.com/HTIpLssv3E — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) September 23, 2019