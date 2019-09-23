Yonge-Bay-York exit on Gardiner Expressway reopens after closure

The City of Toronto says the westbound Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp is now open to drivers after a two-month closure.

The city said the exit reopened at around 11 p.m. Sunday after being closed for construction since mid-July.

“Crews worked to make extensive repairs to the ramp to bring it to a state of good repair,” the city tweeted.

The next phase of construction in the Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation Plan is to replace the concrete deck and steel girders of the expressway between Jarvis and Cherry streets.

Following that, the city said it will replace the westbound off-ramp at Sherbourne Street and the eastbound on-ramp at Jarvis Street.

The city said the project is expected to be completed by early 2021.

#TrafficAlertTO Tonight at 11pm, the WB Gardiner Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp will reopen. Crews worked to make extensive repairs to the ramp to bring it to a state of good repair. Thank you for your patience during this construction. More details https://t.co/QTzyExIuGL pic.twitter.com/GX7D84uMbB — Gardiner Lake Shore (@TO_Gardiner_LS) September 22, 2019