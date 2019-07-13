Yonge-Bay-York exit on Gardiner Expressway expected to close Monday for 2 months

If your commute on the westbound Gardiner Expressway is already long, well, it may soon get much worse.

Starting Monday night, the Yonge-Bay-York exit on the expressway will be closed for “rehabilitation” repairs for nearly two months, according to the city.

The work is expected to include replacing asphalt, joint assemblies, light posts and barrier walls, among other tasks, the City of Toronto says on its website.

The ramp is expected to close at 10 p.m. Monday and reopen on Monday, Sept. 16.

“Consider other westbound off-ramps such as Sherbourne Street or Spadina Avenue,” the city said.

“To access downtown, consider alternate routes such as exit the DVP onto Richmond Street, exit the Gardiner at Jarvis Street and enter from the east, exit the Gardiner at Spadina Avenue or travel on Lake Shore Boulevard westbound to access Yonge, Bay or York Streets.”

The westbound on-ramp at Jarvis Street is also expected to be closed between midnight and 5 a.m. all nights between July 16 and 31, except on Fridays and Saturdays, the city said.

City officials are expected to speak to the media about the project on Monday.

#TrafficAlertTO From 10pm, Mon, July 15 – Sept 16 westbound Gardiner Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp will be fully closed for extensive repairs. Plan your travel in advance, consider alternate routes and please be patient on the roads. More info: https://t.co/joljFF3YnJ pic.twitter.com/85rT10GSDp — TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) July 13, 2019

It is a part of the wider Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation Plan, which is working to fix crumbling parts of the expressway and is expected to be completed in different phases through to 2026.

The closure comes just under two weeks after bridge work began on the Don Valley Parkway, closing one lane both northbound and southbound between Lawrence Avenue and Don Mills Road.

That construction is expected to last until October.

