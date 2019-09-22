Rail Road Day celebrated with the return of the John Molson steam engine

The Canadian Railway Museum’s Railroad Day celebrated the return of the John Molson steam engine on Sunday.

The 1850 replica locomotive was out of commission for more than a year, having undergone major restoration work. The black and red steam-powered train has been a staple on the Museum tracks for more 50 years.

Families and train enthusiasts flocked to the third edition of the event, held on the grounds of the Exporail museum in Saint-Constant.

“The public gets pretty excited,” Exporail tour guide Matthew Gauthier said.

“Its not every day you get to see a steam engine working in a museum site.”

The repairs to the nearly two-century-old locomotive were funded by a “generous” donation from the Molson Coors company.

The celebration had guests and visitors dress up in steampunk fashion costume.

Families were entertained with immersive art shows and activities for children.

Trains weren’t the only crowd favorite.

Several different models of the DeLorean automobile were on display for the public, including a replica from the Back to the Future movie franchise.

