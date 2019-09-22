Electric vehicles on display and in demand

Several of the newest and most impressive models of electric vehicles were on display this weekend on the Halifax Waterfront.

The Clean Foundation and Nova Scotia Power held an event to showcase all the latest eco-friendly autos which they called “Electric Avenue”

“We’re seeing now almost every single manufacturer has an electric vehicle in their line-up,” explained Jeremie Bernardin, clean transportation manager for the Clean Foundation. “And if it’s not here already it’s coming up shortly.”

Bernardin said more dealerships are taking part in the event this time around than year’s past, thanks to more models being available.

About 35 different types are now available in Nova Scotia, including high-end options like Tesla and Audi as well as medium-priced vehicles from Chevy, Hyundai and more.

But besides just the big names in automotive showing off the fruits of their labour, there was one very unique vehicle in the mix as well.

Researchers at Dalhousie University took a 1971 Triumph Spitfire and converted it into an electric vehicle, giving a near 50-year-old roadster a new lease on life.

“We took a 125 kilowatt motor and replaced the gas engine, a 1.3 litre stock engine,” explained Mitch Gregory, a third-year student at Dalhousie who spearheaded the project. “And also added in 300 kilograms of lithium iron phosphate cells.”

As electric vehicles become more popular, he says it’s quite possible more car buffs will look to repurpose their pride and joys.

He admits it does require a substantial amount of work, something many vintage vehicle owners may actually be excited about, but even still the size of the car is a determining factor.

“Some cars are very easy, some are very difficult,” he said.

“The big caveat is, how much range do you want?” Gregory said. “The difficulty comes with having to stick enough battery in to get that range.”

Over 100 charging stations now exist throughout Nova Scotia.

