Police close in on Scarborough hit-and-run suspect in Celeste Jones case

Toronto police are continuing their search for answers in a fatal hit-and-run collision last month that claimed the life of 34-year-old Celeste Jones.

Officers canvassed the Sheppard Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue area on Sunday, knocking on doors, following up on leads and searching for potential witnesses in the Aug. 30 hit-and-run.

“This is one of the cases where we’re working closely with the Centre of Forensic Sciences and the Ministry of Transportation,” explained Sgt. Brett Moore of the Toronto police traffic unit.

“Banging on doors, asking anyone who may remember something to get involved.”

Detectives have narrowed the search down to just over 100 vehicles and police believe the suspect vehicle is a four-door Mitsubishi Lancer. Officers were out checking on those vehicles and their whereabouts.

“We have the utmost confidence in the lead detective and the Toronto Police Service (TPS) to identify and bring the driver to justice, however TPS cannot do this alone and will need the assistance of the public to provide useful information in bringing this hit-run-and-hide driver to justice,” said Clayton Jones Sr., Celeste Jones’ father.

Police said this is still an active investigation and they’d like to speak with anyone who may have information about the incident.

“Nobody starts their day thinking this is going to happen to them and to the person responsible or persons, we’re continuing our investigation, we’re not going to slow down or stop,” Moore said.

“We’re several weeks into this investigation and we’re still out here.”

Celeste worked at the LCBO and has been remembered as a kind woman who kept to herself and was saving to buy her first condo.

Since her death, a large memorial has grown at the spot where she was struck and killed. Her family has led a crusade to bring the driver to justice and to offer a shoulder to those going through similar circumstances.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the family of the 22-year-old young man who was yet another victim of a hit-run-and-hide driver on Friday night. We stand together with them in this tragedy,” Clayton said.

The 22-year-old man was killed after a hit-and-run in a rural area of Pickering early Saturday morning.

According to police, the evidence collected suggests the suspect vehicle is a dark-coloured 2004 or 2005 Toyota Sienna passenger van, and more than likely has front-end damage on the passenger corner and would have a missing front wheel liner or fender skirt on the passenger side.

Anyone with any information about these hit-and-runs is asked to call police.