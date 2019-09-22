Motorcyclist killed in New Westminster collision

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon.
New Westminster police said it happened around 3:45 p.m. on Stewardson Way near 4th Avenue.
Investigators said one of the drivers died in the crash. It was unclear whether the other driver was injured.
Police deployed a collision reconstruction team and Stewardson Way was closed until about midnight.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call New Westminster police.
