RCMP arrest woman after stolen credit cards used in Calgary-area spending sprees

RCMP are calling it a complex investigation that’s part of a significant breakthrough in rural crime cases west of Calgary.

On Saturday, Cochrane RCMP officers arrested a woman driving a suspicious vehicle.

Officers say inside the vehicle they found copper wire, driver’s licences and passports that were linked to break and enters in Bearspaw and Springbank.

The woman now faces multiple charges.

That arrest comes after an investigation of mail thefts in the same area.

The mail thefts targeted victims’ identification and credit cards that were then used on spending sprees in the Calgary area.

As a result of the “complex investigation,” charges are now pending against a 40-year-old man from B.C. on four counts of possession of stolen mail, three counts of credit card fraud and two counts of identity fraud.

RCMP say their investigation continues into additional suspects and crimes committed in the Cochrane area.