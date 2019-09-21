Features
September 21, 2019 6:29 pm
Updated: September 21, 2019 6:30 pm

Alberta clothing line hopes to encourage diversity in politics

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Kent Morrison sits down with the founders of Madame Premier, an Alberta-based, gender-neutral clothing line that comes with a feminist message.

A A

Two Alberta women are hoping to encourage people of all ages and beliefs to wear their political pride.

Sarah Elder-Chamanara and Marcie Hawranik recently launched Madame Premier, a clothing line they say is meant to get more people, especially young women, interested in politics.

“We actually think it’s a really noble career,” said Elder-Chamanara. “We need more good people in politics.”

Story continues below

“More good women, more good men, more diversity and gender representation.”

Madame Premier launched its first series of clothing designs, the “Election Collection,” several weeks ago to what they say was a hugely positive response.

“Within the first day-and-a-half [we] sold out of most sizes, but since then we’ve restocked,” said Hawranik. “We’re launching a new line in a few days.”

READ MORE: Ahead of federal election, Alberta group wants more women talking about politics

The clothing is gender neutral with toddler and baby sizes also available, and all sport a variety of pro-political sayings, like “future prime minister” and “#PoliNerd.”

“We want little girls and little boys to think it’s totally normal, which it is, for women to be in politics,” said Elder-Chamanara.

The pair say it’s especially important to share their message now, during a time where there are no female premiers.

READ MORE: Questions raised about Canada’s embrace of female leaders after Notley is turfed from office in Alberta

“It’s not just that we don’t have any female premiers in Canada right now; it’s about a greater conversation,” said Elder-Chamanara. “We need more people to respect it as a profession, [it’s] about making it okay to love politics.”

They say next series of clothing from Madame Premier is set to launch on the company’s website in the next few weeks.

Madame Premier 1

Madame Premier clothing line

Courtesy: Madame Premier
Madame Premier 2

Madame Premier clothing line

Courtesy: Madame Premier
Madame Premier 3

Madame Premier clothing line

Courtesy: Madame Premier

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
alberta made
Alberta politics
Calgary fashion
Edmonton Fashion
feminism clothing
FEMINIST
Madame Premier
madame premier clothing
made local
politics
Women
Women in politics

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.