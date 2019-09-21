After months of construction, Locke Street reopens to vehicle traffic on Monday: city

After close to seven months of construction, Locke Street will reopen on Monday night.

In a Twitter post on Friday, the city of Hamilton revealed that a significant stretch of the roadway will be open on Monday night between Main Street and Bold Street.

The roadway, home to a vibrant business and retail district, has been closed since March for a major reconstruction project to widen sidewalks, and build better pedestrian crossings.

Ward 1 Coun. Maureen Wilson in a social media post on Friday said the final layer of asphalt and line painting was completed on Friday and that temporary two-way signage on Jackson, Canada, Hunter and Bold street will be removed following the reopening on Monday.

She went on to say parking meters will be installed on the open portion and underground work will be completed as of Monday.

Not all work in the neighbourhood will be complete next week, as road preparation from Melbourne to Chatham, curbs and sidewalks will not be open to westbound traffic until Halloween.

