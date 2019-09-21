Traffic
September 21, 2019 7:15 am

After months of construction, Locke Street reopens to vehicle traffic on Monday: city

Photo of Locke Street during road construction in June 2019.

Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton
After close to seven months of construction, Locke Street will reopen on Monday night.

In a Twitter post on Friday, the city of Hamilton revealed that a significant stretch of the roadway will be open on Monday night between Main Street and Bold Street.

The roadway, home to a vibrant business and retail district, has been closed since March for a major reconstruction project to widen sidewalks, and build better pedestrian crossings.

READ MORE: BIA chair says Locke Street merchants are ‘holding up’ during reconstruction

Ward 1 Coun. Maureen Wilson in a social media post on Friday said the final layer of asphalt and line painting was completed on Friday and that temporary two-way signage on Jackson, Canada, Hunter and Bold street will be removed following the reopening on Monday.

She went on to say parking meters will be installed on the open portion and underground work will be completed as of Monday.

Not all work in the neighbourhood will be complete next week, as road preparation from Melbourne to Chatham, curbs and sidewalks will not be open to westbound traffic until Halloween.

WATCH: Locke Street construction project manager reveals the reopening of the roadway.

 

 

