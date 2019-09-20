Elementary school in Sicamous closed because of unpleasant, musty odour: school district

An elementary school in B.C.’s Interior has been closed for health reasons until further notice.

On Friday, School District 83 sent out a release stating operations at Parkview Elementary in Sicamous have been suspended due to an unpleasant and musty odour in the school’s west wing.

The smell, according to the school district, has been present for the past two weeks, and the decision to suspend operations was made on the advice of Interior Health.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and anxiety that these changes will cause our students and parents, and we thank you for your patience as we work through this challenge,” superintendent of schools and CEO Peter Jory said in a press release.

Parents are being asked to keep their students home on Monday and Tuesday, as classrooms are packed up and moved to new locations.

“School and district staff as well as outside consultants have worked hard to locate the source, but at this point the cause is still unknown,” the school district said in the press release.

“Many steps were taken to protect students and staff from the odour, including moving all operations to the east wing of the school with the west wing being closed and fitted with a vapour barrier and positive air pressure used to keep the smell out.

“But, with still no known cause, it was determined it would be best to suspend activities at the school.”

The school district said the school’s youngest students will stay close to home, while the other five divisions will be transported to the next closest schools with available space.

The school district said letters have gone home to affected parents, and that a meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. at Eagle River Secondary to answer any questions or concerns.

The school district said investigations into the odour problem will continue and that staff are awaiting results from samples taken from the school.