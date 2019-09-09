Education
September 9, 2019 3:53 pm
Updated: September 9, 2019 3:54 pm

Nova Scotia schools to remain closed on Tuesday as Dorian cleanup continues

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Hurricane Dorian brought wind, rain and heavy seas that knocked out power across the region, left damage to buildings and trees as well as disruption to transportation.

The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
Nova Scotia students will get a second day in a row without school on Tuesday, the province’s education department announced late on Monday.

All public schools in the province will once again be closed as repair efforts continue in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

READ MORE: All public schools in Nova Scotia to be closed on Monday

The education department says the decision is based on recommendations made by the Emergency Management Office.

An update on school openings will be issued on Tuesday.

WATCH: Dorian recap with Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell

