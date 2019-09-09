Nova Scotia schools to remain closed on Tuesday as Dorian cleanup continues

Nova Scotia students will get a second day in a row without school on Tuesday, the province’s education department announced late on Monday.

All public schools in the province will once again be closed as repair efforts continue in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

The education department says the decision is based on recommendations made by the Emergency Management Office.

An update on school openings will be issued on Tuesday.

