Kitchener’s a great spot for a cheap date: study

If you are frugal and are either in love or looking for love, Kitchener is one of the better cities in Canada for you.

A new study released by the dating website EliteSingles looked at the cost of a date in 15 Canadian cities and Kitchener was the sixth cheapest.

In fact, the average date cost of $120 in Kitchener is a full $30 cheaper than Toronto, which was the most expensive city.

It is also cheaper than nearby cities Hamilton ($130) and London ($125).

The study considered what it would cost for a dinner for two, a bottle of wine, two movie tickets, and an eight-kilometre taxi ride to put together its rankings.

Cost of a date in 15 major Canadian cities

1. Toronto, Ont.: $150

2. Vancouver, B.C.: $149

3. Ottawa, Ont.: $138

4. Victoria, B.C.: $133

5. Edmonton, Alta.: $131

6. Hamilton, Ont.: $130

7. St Catharines, Ont.: $130

8. London, Ont.: $125

9. Calgary, Alta.: $123

10. Kitchener, Ont.: $120

11. Halifax, N.S.: $120

12. Montreal, Que.: $119

13. Oshawa, Ont.: $116

14. Winnipeg, Man.: $116

15. Quebec City, Que.: $112