dating Canada
September 20, 2019 4:24 pm

Kitchener’s a great spot for a cheap date: study

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The study did not mention which restaurants were used as the cost comparison.

Ahmad Fareed Kahn / Global News
A A

If you are frugal and are either in love or looking for love, Kitchener is one of the better cities in Canada for you.

A new study released by the dating website EliteSingles looked at the cost of a date in 15 Canadian cities and Kitchener was the sixth cheapest.

READ MORE: Queen Street in downtown Kitchener closed this weekend for Coca-Cola commercial

Story continues below

In fact, the average date cost of $120 in Kitchener is a full $30 cheaper than Toronto, which was the most expensive city.

It is also cheaper than nearby cities Hamilton ($130) and London ($125).

READ MORE: Kitchener city council approves pilot project lowering speed limits in 3 neighbourhoods

The study considered what it would cost for a dinner for two, a bottle of wine, two movie tickets, and an eight-kilometre taxi ride to put together its rankings.

Cost of a date in 15 major Canadian cities

1. Toronto, Ont.: $150
2. Vancouver, B.C.: $149
3. Ottawa, Ont.: $138
4. Victoria, B.C.: $133
5. Edmonton, Alta.: $131
6. Hamilton, Ont.: $130
7. St Catharines, Ont.: $130
8. London, Ont.: $125
9. Calgary, Alta.: $123
10. Kitchener, Ont.: $120
11. Halifax, N.S.: $120
12. Montreal, Que.: $119
13. Oshawa, Ont.: $116
14. Winnipeg, Man.: $116
15. Quebec City, Que.: $112

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
dating Canada
EliteSingles
Kitchener cost of dating
Kitchener dates
Kitchener dating
Kitchener news
Kitchener singles scene

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.