Kitchener’s a great spot for a cheap date: study

If you are frugal and are either in love or looking for love, Kitchener is one of the better cities in Canada for you.
A new study released by the dating website EliteSingles looked at the cost of a date in 15 Canadian cities and Kitchener was the sixth cheapest.
READ MORE: Queen Street in downtown Kitchener closed this weekend for Coca-Cola commercial
In fact, the average date cost of $120 in Kitchener is a full $30 cheaper than Toronto, which was the most expensive city.
It is also cheaper than nearby cities Hamilton ($130) and London ($125).
READ MORE: Kitchener city council approves pilot project lowering speed limits in 3 neighbourhoods
The study considered what it would cost for a dinner for two, a bottle of wine, two movie tickets, and an eight-kilometre taxi ride to put together its rankings.
1. Toronto, Ont.: $150
2. Vancouver, B.C.: $149
3. Ottawa, Ont.: $138
4. Victoria, B.C.: $133
5. Edmonton, Alta.: $131
6. Hamilton, Ont.: $130
7. St Catharines, Ont.: $130
8. London, Ont.: $125
9. Calgary, Alta.: $123
10. Kitchener, Ont.: $120
11. Halifax, N.S.: $120
12. Montreal, Que.: $119
13. Oshawa, Ont.: $116
14. Winnipeg, Man.: $116
15. Quebec City, Que.: $112
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.