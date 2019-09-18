Queen Street in downtown Kitchener closed this weekend for Coca-Cola commercial

Those heading to downtown Kitchener this weekend should be aware that Queen Street will be closed between King and Charles streets from 3 p.m. on Friday until 11 p.m. Sunday to film a Coca-Cola commercial.

A sign from OPC, the production company in charge of the shoot, posted on a storefront near the intersection of King and Ontario streets says they will be filming exterior shots for a scene titled “Traffic/Jam Roll Over.”

READ MORE: Kitchener city council approves pilot project lowering speed limits in 3 neighbourhoods

According to the notice, preparation for the shoot will begin on Friday night while shooting will take place on Saturday.

“Wrap” will be Saturday night and Sunday.

The notice also warns that the company will begin to reserve parking on Friday at 3 p.m. on Queen Street (between Charles and Duke streets), King Street (between Ontario and Benton streets), Halls Lane (between Ontario and Benton streets) and Goudies Lane (between Queen St. N. and Frederick Street.)

WATCH: (June 21, 2019) Massive film and TV production hub coming to Hamilton