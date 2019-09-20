Eskasoni RCMP charge woman with drug-related offences following traffic stop

A woman is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

According to Eskasoni RCMP, officers were conducting regular patrols on Shore Road when they stopped and searched a vehicle.

Police say officers seized oxycodone and Ritalin tablets during the search.

Cellphones and cash were also seized, police say.

Nadine Christine Sampson, 42, of Sydney, has been charged with possession of oxycodone and Ritalin for the purpose of trafficking. Police say Sampson was released on conditions and is set to appear in Eskasoni provincial court on Dec. 3.