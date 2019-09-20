Canada
September 20, 2019 2:13 pm

Police conclude investigation into man’s death at Saint John’s Brunswick Square

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police have concluded their investigation into the death of a 25-year-old man at Brunswick Square.

File/ Global News
A A

Saint John police have concluded their investigation into the death of a 25-year-old man at Brunswick Square in Saint John on Tuesday.

The man’s body was found on the atrium level of Brunswick Square at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

READ MORE: Saint John police investigating man’s death at Brunswick Square

Police say their investigation — which included interviews with several witnesses and a review of security footage — has found no evidence of a criminal act.

As a result, Saint John police have now closed their investigation.

Police say the family of the 25-year-old man has asked for privacy and they will not be releasing his identity.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brunswick Square
Brunswick Square death
Death
Police
Saint John
Saint John police
saint john police force

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.