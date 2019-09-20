Police conclude investigation into man’s death at Saint John’s Brunswick Square
Saint John police have concluded their investigation into the death of a 25-year-old man at Brunswick Square in Saint John on Tuesday.
The man’s body was found on the atrium level of Brunswick Square at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital, where he later died.
Police say their investigation — which included interviews with several witnesses and a review of security footage — has found no evidence of a criminal act.
As a result, Saint John police have now closed their investigation.
Police say the family of the 25-year-old man has asked for privacy and they will not be releasing his identity.
