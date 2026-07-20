Churro the Burro’s adventure on BC Ferries delights thousands

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BC Ferries have been delighting passengers recently, all thanks to a stuffed pink donkey they named ‘Churro the Burro’.

The donkey was left behind last Thursday during a sailing from Swartz Bay to the Southern Gulf Islands.

“It was pretty much a simple lost and found story and it became a massive community effort,” Lilian Kim with BC Ferries told Global News.

Staff decided that instead of waiting for someone to come and claim the donkey, they named him, gave him a badge and then a front row seat to life on board BC Ferries.

“They’ve been exploring the engine room, the bridge, the outer decks, as well as Passages,” Kim said.

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“And it has been great to just watch the whole journey evolve.”

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5:23 Inspiring girls and women

BC Ferries posted updates online, generating more than a million views and thousands of reactions, shares and comments.

“Just jumping on board and cheering them on to make sure that they get reunited with their family again,” Kim said.

On Monday afternoon, BC Ferries posted an update saying that staff believes they have located Churro’s family.

“We are just so grateful and we thank everyone who has shared this story,” Kim said.

“This has been so far – a wonderful opportunity just to see the community get together and see everybody get so excited and just spread that joy around this as well.”

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Sounds like a perfect “ferry-tale” ending.