Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Churro the Burro’s adventure on BC Ferries delights thousands

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted July 20, 2026 10:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Churro the Burro’ to reunite with owner after being left on B.C. ferry'
‘Churro the Burro’ to reunite with owner after being left on B.C. ferry
The owner of a stuffed toy donkey has been located after it was left behind on a BC ferry. Crew members posted about "Churro the Burro" and included photos of all of his adventures on board. They were hoping to reunite the stuffed animal with its young owner. Kylie Stanton has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

BC Ferries have been delighting passengers recently, all thanks to a stuffed pink donkey they named ‘Churro the Burro’.

The donkey was left behind last Thursday during a sailing from Swartz Bay to the Southern Gulf Islands.

“It was pretty much a simple lost and found story and it became a massive community effort,” Lilian Kim with BC Ferries told Global News.

Staff decided that instead of waiting for someone to come and claim the donkey, they named him, gave him a badge and then a front row seat to life on board BC Ferries.

“They’ve been exploring the engine room, the bridge, the outer decks, as well as Passages,” Kim said.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“And it has been great to just watch the whole journey evolve.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Inspiring girls and women'
Inspiring girls and women

BC Ferries posted updates online, generating more than a million views and thousands of reactions, shares and comments.

“Just jumping on board and cheering them on to make sure that they get reunited with their family again,” Kim said.

On Monday afternoon, BC Ferries posted an update saying that staff believes they have located Churro’s family.

“We are just so grateful and we thank everyone who has shared this story,” Kim said.

“This has been so far – a wonderful opportunity just to see the community get together and see everybody get so excited and just spread that joy around this as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sounds like a perfect “ferry-tale” ending.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices