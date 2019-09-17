Saint John police investigating man’s death at Brunswick Square

Saint John police are investigating an incident at Brunswick Square that left a 25-year-old man dead.

Police say the man was found on the Atrium level of Brunswick Square at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

Police asked people to avoid the King Street building while they carried out their investigation, which has been turned over to the Saint John Police Major Crime Unit.

The identity of the man has not been released.