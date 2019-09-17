Canada
September 17, 2019 12:52 pm

Four Mounties sue attorney general over 2014 Moncton shootings

By Staff The Canadian Press

RCMP Const. Shelly Mitchell leaves the court house in Moncton, N.B. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward
A A

Four RCMP officers who responded to the 2014 shootings in Moncton, N.B., that claimed the lives of three of their colleagues are suing the attorney general of Canada for negligence.

Mathieu Daigle, Martine Benoit, Robert Nickerson and Shelly Mitchell say in the filings they were inadequately trained and outfitted to deal with a heavily armed shooter on June 4, 2014.

READ MORE: Daughters of RCMP officer killed in 2014 Moncton shootings remember his ‘sense of humour’

In motions filed with the Court of Queens Bench dated last week, the four say they suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and other ailments and are seeking damages to be determined by the court.

WATCH: Moncton shooting five years on: Where are we at with gun laws?


Story continues below

The four say a Sept. 29, 2017 conviction of the RCMP on Labour Code charges made clear that the RCMP did not act with due diligence in the rollout of carbines for members, putting their lives at risk.

In that ruling, Judge Leslie Jackson found the force guilty of failing to provide its members with the appropriate use-of-force equipment and user training when responding to an active threat or active shooter in an open environment.

READ MORE: Fallen officers remembered five years after Moncton shooting rampage

Constables Fabrice Gevaudan, Dave Ross and Doug Larche were killed, while constables Eric Dubois and Darlene Goguen were wounded when Justin Bourque targeted police officers in hopes of sparking an anti-government rebellion.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Court of Queen's Bench
Martine Benoit
Mathieu Daigle
Moncton
Moncton shooting
New Brunswick
Robert Nickerson
Shelly Mitchell

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.