Rudy’s Run aims to raise money and bring awareness to Parkinson’s disease

While running 10 kilometres is something many people won’t consider, for Rudy Erfle and his family it has become a shared pastime.

The Pointe-Claire resident was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 47 in 2008.

“I didn’t really see any immediate change right away,” said Erfle, who is now 58. “I just kept on living the way I was I guess and doing the things that I could do.”

The neurodegenerative disease can lead to tremors, impaired balance, stiffness and other symptoms. It can progress at a rate different for each person, but there is no cure.

Erfle still plays golf, cross country skis, builds furniture and cabinets — but he also runs.

“There are times where Rudy can be completely stuck, immobilized, but he can run,” said his wife Artemis Erfle.

In 2018, Erfle and his youngest daughter decided they wanted to give back.

“We kept going for runs and it was coming time where it was going to be 10 years that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” said Marina Erfle. “We were thinking maybe we should do something to raise some money for Parkinson’s Canada and that’s how Rudy’s Run was born.”

In the event’s first year, the family raised $70,000 for Parkinson’s research.

“We were shocked,” said Artemis.

The family’s focus is not only to raise money for research into the debilitating disease, they are also working towards removing the stigma associated with Parkinson’s disease.

“People have the impression that with Parkinson’s you should just go in a corner and forget about life but that’s not what it is,” said Artemis.

“It makes sense to be out there and help and be positive — and Rudy’s character is just like that.”

Rudy’s Run will feature live music, face paint and a barbecue in addition to the five kilometre, 10 kilometre and kids runs. It is on Sept. 28 at Voyageurs Park in Pointe-Claire.

Runners can register ahead of time through Parkinson’s Canada website or pay on the day of the run.

With four children and five grandchildren, Erfle’s whole family is on deck to prepare for the second year.

“How could we not be when we have a family member who we see suffering every day?” said Artemis.

Erfle says it’s special that his loved ones help organize the event.

“I realize how much they love me,” he said.

The family hopes to raise $30,000 this year, bringing the total of their fundraising efforts to $100,000.

“It’s a walk or run, or you don’t even have to walk or run, we’d be happy to have you there,” he says.

As for Erfle, he will be running 10 kilometres for the second year in a row.