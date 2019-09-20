Hamilton’s Isaac Nurse named Bulldogs team captain

Hamilton native Isaac Nurse will follow Justin Lemcke, MacKenzie Entwistle and Matt Strome in wearing the C for the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Nurse is the fourth player to be named captain of the Hamilton Bulldogs since the club debuted in the 2015-16 OHL season.

According to the Hamilton Bulldogs’ official media release, Nurse was “selected by a chorus of current and former teammates, including the former captains, named officially by president and general manager Steve Staios and endorsed by management as well as head coach Vince Laise and his staff.”

Issac Nurse was originally an 11th-round pick and 208th overall in the 2015 OHL Priority Selection Draft out of the Hamilton Huskies program. The St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School alum then played for the Brantford Jr. B 99ers of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League as a 16-year old.

Nurse started with the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2016, playing in 54 games that season.

His cousin, Darnell Nurse, is a defenceman for the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers.

The puck drops on the Bulldogs’ 2019-20 OHL regular season Friday when the Bulldogs take on the Sting in Sarnia.