Hamilton Bulldogs acquire Nathan Staios in trade with Windsor

The Hamilton Bulldogs have bolstered their blueline — with a familiar name.

The Dogs have acquired defenseman Nathan Staios from the Windsor Spitfires in exchange for second-round OHL draft picks in each of the next three years as well as condition draft picks in 2023 and 2024.

TRADE ALERT: The Bulldogs have acquired Nathan Staios from The Windsor Spitfires

Staios, the son of Bulldogs president and general manager Steve Staios, had nine goals and 20 assists in 64 regular-season games with Windsor last year.

“We are pleased to add a player of Nathan’s caliber to our exciting group of young Bulldogs,” said Steve Staios. “He has established himself as a quality young defenseman in our league. Our fans will enjoy watching his continued growth within our organization.”

Staios, 18, will join the Toronto Maple Leafs’ rookie tournament in Traverse City, Mich., next month.

The Oakville native was selected 17th overall in the OHL Draft by the Spitfires in 2017.