September 19, 2019 9:00 pm

Hamilton Tiger-Cats look to rebound against Edmonton Eskimos

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans leads the Tiger-Cats into Edmonton Friday night for a date with the Eskimos.

CFL PHOTO/Geoff Robins
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will dodge a bullet when they continue their three game road trip in Edmonton Friday night.

The league leading Ticats (9-3) visit Commonwealth Stadium where the hometown Eskimos (6-6) will not have star quarterback Trevor Harris because of an upper body injury.

Kickoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET. After the game, listen to The 5th Quarter on 900 CHML and watch it on CHML’s Facebook page.

Harris will be replaced by backup QB Logan Kilgore, who filled in for the CFL’s leading passer in Edmonton’s Labour Day rematch against Calgary.

Kilgore completed 21 of his 28 pass attempts for 242 yards and an interception in Edmonton’s 33-17 loss against the Stampeders on Sept. 7.

The Tiger-Cats are also coming off a loss at the hands of the Stamps, a heart-breaking 19-18 defeat at McMahon Stadium.

Tre Roberson sealed the victory by blocking Lirim Hajrullahu’s potential game winning 42-yard field goal attempt with under a minute to play.

Friday night’s tilt marks the first meeting between Hamilton and Edmonton this season. The Ticats swept the season series in 2018.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Dane Evans is 4-2 this year in relief of injured Cats QB Jeremiah Masoli and has thrown for more than 300 yards in three of his last four starts but he has also tossed four touchdowns and seven interceptions during that same time.

Former Eskimos quarterback Ricky Ray will be added to Edmonton’s Wall of Honour in a special halftime ceremony.

Ray will be the 31st name on the list.

Edmonton Eskimos

