Hamilton Tiger-Cats lose 15th straight game at Calgary’s McMahon Stadium

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats suffered another heartbreaking defeat in Calgary Saturday afternoon.

With 32 seconds left in the game, Stampeders defensive back Tre Roberson blocked a 42-yard field goal attempt by Hamilton kicker Lirim Hajrullahu to preserve a 19-18 win for Calgary.

The Stamps trailed for the entire contest until quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell fired a 15-yard touchdown strike into the hands of receiver Eric Rogers with 6:52 remaining.

Roberson also made five defensive tackles and intercepted Ticats QB Dane Evans at the Calgary seven-yard line late in the first half with Hamilton leading 14-3.

View link »

It was Hamilton’s 15th-consecutive loss at McMahon Stadium. The last time the Ticats beat the Stamps in Calgary was July 4, 2004, when QB Danny McManus threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns as Hamilton raced out to a 25-0 lead and topped Calgary 41-34.

Calgary’s third-straight victory boosted their record to 8-4 and pushed the Stampeders to within two points of the West Division-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers through a dozen games.

Rene Paredes converted four of his five field-goal attempts while Hajrullahu went 3-for-5, missing his last two kicks.

🎥: “I’m proud of our men, thought they played hard. We need to execute better.” Coach Orlondo Steinauer (@Coach22O), comments on how the overall team performed following a close one in Calgary.#Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/FYnWyDlIWD — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) September 15, 2019

Evans completed 34 of his 43 pass attempts for 360 yards and threw a 30-yard TD to Brandon Banks early in the second quarter.

The loss halted the Tiger-Cats’ winning streak at a season-high four.

Hamilton (9-3) next plays in Edmonton against the 6-6 Eskimos on Sept. 20.

WATCH: Bomber superfan Frank Horsley flew to Winnipeg from the U.K. for the Banjo Bowl