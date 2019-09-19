Canada
Canadian cave diver inspires Calgary students to face fears, explore

WATCH: Jill Heinerth has been exploring the deepest and darkest parts of the globe for 20 years and has dived deeper into caves than any woman in history. She now speaks to students across Canada, hoping to encourage them to face their fears and go outside their comfort zone. Tiffany Lizée has more.

Jill Heinerth has been exploring the deepest and darkest parts of the globe for 20 years and has dived deeper into caves than any woman in history.

She has recently released an autobiography and speaks to students across Canada, hoping to encourage them to face their fears and go outside their comfort zone.

Jill Heinerth wrote Into The Planet, a riveting memoir of dangerous yet exhilarating explorations into depths of our planet.

Heinerth says she is glad for the opportunity to motivate students to pursue their dreams, no matter how daunting.

“I kind of want to be the girl I wish I had met when I was 10 years old,” she says. “[Someone] that would inspire me to think big and to do things that haven’t been done before.”

 

As one of the most celebrated cave divers in the world, Jill Heinerth has seen the planet in a way almost no one has.

As one of the most celebrated cave divers in the world, Jill Heinerth has seen the planet in a way almost no one has.

As one of the most celebrated cave divers in the world, Jill Heinerth has seen the planet in a way almost no one has.

As one of the most celebrated cave divers in the world, Jill Heinerth has seen the planet in a way almost no one has.

As one of the most celebrated cave divers in the world, Jill Heinerth has seen the planet in a way almost no one has.

Heinerth visited St. Joseph School in Calgary on Thursday as a part of Mount Royal University’s contribution to Science Literacy Week, a week-long celebration of science and ocean research in Canada.

Her visit was funded by Mount Royal University’s PromoScience grant from the Natural Science and Engineering Research Council of Canada, the goal of which is to promote a better understanding of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) to young Canadians.

