‘It’s a lack of judgment’: Quebec’s political class weighs in on Trudeau in racist makeup

Quebec’s political class is weighing in after videos and photos of Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau in racist makeup have surfaced during the second week of the federal election campaign.

Since Wednesday night, there have been two photos of Trudeau in brownface and a video of him in blackface to come out. Global News has also exclusively obtained video showing Trudeau in blackface, which was filmed in the early 1990s though it’s not clear where it takes place.

Politicians of all stripes criticized the Liberal leader on Thursday at the National Assembly. Marwah Rizqy, a Quebec Liberal MNA, described the racist makeup as a “lack of judgment” from Trudeau.

“Coming from a Moroccan background, I’m very sensitive about this. For me, obviously it’s a mistake,” she said.

“It’s well known, brownface in the culture and the history in the United States, and for me, if the prime minister doesn’t know that, that’s a huge mistake.”

Parti Québécois interim leader Pascal Bérubé came to Trudeau’s defense, saying he has met the Liberal leader several times over the course of his career and that he made a mistake.

“We can be against him on many issues — this is my case — but he’s not a racist,” he said. “His lack of judgment in 2001 is true.”

The first instance of Trudeau in racist dress came out Wednesday night after a 2001 photo released by Time magazine shows Trudeau at an “Arabian Nights” -themed gala held by a private school in Vancouver where he worked as a teacher.

While apologizing for the photo, Trudeau also admitted to having “makeup on” during a talent show performing the song Day O at Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf, a private school in Montreal.

The third instance is the video obtained by Global News that shows Trudeau in what appears to be dark makeup and raising his hands in the air while laughing. In the video, he also appears to be wearing makeup on his arms and legs.

Global News obtained the video from a source within the Conservative Party of Canada and independently verified it to be true with Liberal party officials before reporting on it.

In wake of the news, Trudeau has held two press conferences at which he apologized for his actions. On Thursday afternoon, Trudeau said he deeply regrets what he did.

“Darkening your face, regardless of the context of the circumstances, is always unacceptable because of the racist history of blackface,” he said.

“I should have understood that then and I never should have done it.”

Quebec International Relations Minister Nadine Girault didn’t mince words, saying she thinks “we should ask more from someone who wants to be prime minister.”

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, the co-spokesperson for Québec Solidaire, told reporters it is too soon to say if the story has been blown out of proportion.

“It’s a lack of judgment, it’s a lack of awareness,” he said. “The historical significance of that gesture has been known for a long time.”

“He has apologized, he has himself recognized it as a racist gesture and I think it’s a good thing that he did.”

