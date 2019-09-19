Edmonton Eskimos starting quarterback Trevor Harris out for next game

The Edmonton Eskimos will be missing their starting quarterback on Friday night.

Trevor Harris, the CFL’s leading passer this season, has been placed on the one-game injured list and will miss Friday’s home game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Harris was a partial participant in practice on Wednesday and at one point ran the first-team offence, and at the time head coach Jason Maas said he wanted to see how things went on Thursday before making a decision.

Harris also spoke with the media following practice on Wednesday, when he said he felt fine throwing the football but that the decision over whether he played or not was out of his hands.

READ MORE: Trevor Harris takes part in Edmonton Eskimos practice on Wednesday

Harris has been placed on the 1-game injured list. #Eskimos #CFL — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) September 19, 2019

Backup Logan Kilgore is slated to make his first career start for Edmonton.

Harris suffered an upper-body injury in the Eskimos’ last game on Sept. 7 against Calgary.

Harris will become the eighth of nine CFL opening-day starting quarterbacks to miss at least one game because of injury.

The only quarterback to have played in every one of his team’s games so far will be Mike Reilly of the B.C. Lions.

— With files from Dave Campbell, 630 CHED