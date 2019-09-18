Trevor Harris takes part in Edmonton Eskimos practice on Wednesday

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris was a partial participant in practice on Wednesday and at one point ran the first-team offence.

Harris has been dealing with an injury to his throwing arm. A decision on his playing status for Friday’s home game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will be made on Thursday.

Eskimos head coach Jason Maas said seeing Harris throw at practice was a welcome sight.

“He made progress today and we’ll evaluate him again tomorrow to make sure he feels good,” Maas said. “He at least practised, went through some reps and threw the ball.

“We’ll see how he looks tomorrow and make our decision from there when we need to.”

Harris spoke with the media following practice and said he felt fine throwing the football but that the decision over whether he plays or not is out of his hands.

“We’ll just see what (general manager) Brock (Sunderland) and Jason (Maas) decide to do,” Harris said. “I’ve been doing everything I can to try and get ready and I just trust the process and trust God’s plan and we’ll see what happens.”

Harris left the Labour Day rematch game against the Calgary Stampeders at the end of the first quarter after going 3 for 5 for nine yards passing and a touchdown.

The quarterback said he originally suffered the injury to his throwing arm on Aug. 23 in a loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He added that the injury has been difficult to deal with.

“I’ve played through a lot in my life and I thought we could just keep plugging, and it just got to the point where I was going to hurt the team being out there,” Harris said.

“I couldn’t feel the ball coming off my hand so it was just really frustrating. It was almost debilitating — just not being able to throw a football, which is something I’ve been able to do my whole life.

“It’s almost like one of your senses is gone, like I can’t throw and I don’t know what to do. It was just strange.”

Harris is the CFL’s leading passer with 3,706 yards. He has been limited in practice before doing more work on Wednesday.

Maas said he is not concerned by Harris’ lack of reps this week.

“He isn’t going to get rusty,” Harris said. “As long as he can grip it and throw it, he’ll be fine.

“He stays locked in mentally. He puts the work in, and it’s really just a matter of being comfortable throwing the ball and being able to adjust to however it feels.

“I’m not worried whatsoever about rust. He’s a pro and has been playing for a long time. It’s really just a matter of dealing with the difference in his arm.”

If Harris can’t play on Friday then backup quarterback Logan Kilgore will get the start.

Kickoff Friday night against the Tiger-Cats on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium is at 7:30 p.m. You can hear the game on CISN Country 103.9 starting with Countdown to Kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

