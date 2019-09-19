11-year-old girl scares off robber with loaf of bread

An 11-year-old girl and her father became hometown heroes with nothing but a loaf of bread and a couple cans of squash.

An armed man, masked and wearing a green hoodie, entered an Express Supermarket in Worthing, England, on Monday evening around 10 p.m.

Sussex Police released CCTV footage along with details of the attempted robbery.

The man “pulled out a knife and demanded the member of staff empty the till,” the statement read. It continued to say that a man and his daughter started throwing bottles of squash and a loaf of bread at him.

“After one last unsuccessful attempt to grab money from the till, he fled empty handed out of the shop,” the police continued. “No one was harmed.”

In the footage, the man can be seen flinching and turning towards the door, running out as a loaf of bread flies across the store and falls to the floor.

Detective Constable Noel Simmonds said: “I cannot praise enough the bravery of the father and daughter who intervened in this knife point attempted robbery.

“There are considerable risks anytime a knife is used or brandished and whilst it is tempting to just view the spectacle of an armed robber fleeing in panic from a young girl, if the suspect is not caught he may try again and next time someone could be seriously hurt.”

According to officials, the suspect is a white, slim male standing at about 5’8″. He was wearing a hooded Nike jacket, a black baseball cap, blue jeans and green Adidas shoes.

