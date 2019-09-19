Alberta father handed 23.5-year sentence for sexually assaulting daughters

GRAPHIC WARNING: This article contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

An Alberta man has been given a 23-and-a-half-year sentence for repeatedly sexually assaulting his three daughters over a six-year period.

The Evansburg man, who cannot be identified in order to protect the victims, was arrested in 2016. He originally faced more than 40 charges. In February, he pleaded guilty to 10 charges related to child pornography, firearms and sexual offences against his daughters.

In an agreed statement of facts, the father admitted to repeatedly sexually assaulting the girls over a period of six years. On two occasions, he allowed men he met online to sexually assault his oldest daughter. He recorded one of the encounters on video.

The man learned his fate Thursday afternoon in an Edmonton courtroom. Crown prosecutors had asked for the man to serve 29 years in prison, while the defence asked for between 16 and 18 years.

In his decision, Ouellette said the harm caused by the man will be long-lasting.

“None of these three victims will ever be the same and [will] probably always struggle in their future relationships,” he said, before handing down his decision.

Ouellette said he believes the father is in total denial and used biblical passages to justify his actions. Ouellette went on to say he believes the father is delusional and demonizes others who don’t share his beliefs.

“Maybe he’s morally bankrupt, I don’t know,” Ouellette.

The father sat in court emotionless as the decision was read to him.

On Tuesday, the man addressed the court for nearly two and a half hours. During his address, he asked Justice Vital Ouellette to “indulge my craziness for a bit.”

Targeting his family, the man in his 40s said he was embarrassed by them and their actions.

“This is not about hurting you, this is not about embarrassing you. This is about saving you, the ones I love,” he said of his speech filled with biblical verses.

At one point, six security guards watched as the man, who has been in custody since 2016, spoke of suicidal thoughts.

“Sometimes I think if I die, all this pain will go away.”

After a short break, the father wrapped up by defending his actions.

“I’m not claiming I never had sexual contact,” he said.

He said he and one of his daughters had taken vows and that, in the eyes of God, she was his wife. While he refused to apologize for what he did, he acknowledged his guilty plea.

“My actions are contrary to the laws, so therefore I accept the decision,” he ended, thanking the judge.

In his decision, Ouellette said he took into account the fact the father pleaded guilty and he is a first-time offender.

With credit for time served, the man has just under 16 and a half years left on his sentence.

With files from Breanna Karstens-Smith and Julia Wong, Global News.