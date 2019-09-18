Saunders secondary school evacuated due to strange odour

Saunders secondary school was temporarily evacuated Wednesday due to an ‘unknown’ odour in the building that was making people feel ill.

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after 12 p.m. and staff and students were evacuated. No details have been provided on the severity of the illnesses being reported.

Fire crews are on scene at Saunders Secordary School in #LdnOnt assessing an unknown odour that was making students and staff feel ill. All occupants have been evacuated and crews are investigating the cause. @TVDSB #LFDOnt pic.twitter.com/dxGlxQrDCL — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) September 18, 2019

Shortly after 1 p.m. the London fire department confirmed the mysterious odour was caused by a dust collection system that was in the process of being dismantled. Fire crews were in the process of ventilating the building before allowing staff and students back in.