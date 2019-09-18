Education
Saunders secondary school evacuated due to strange odour

Saunders secondary school was temporarily evacuated Wednesday due to an ‘unknown’ odour in the building that was making people feel ill.

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after 12 p.m. and staff and students were evacuated. No details have been provided on the severity of the illnesses being reported.

Shortly after 1 p.m. the London fire department confirmed the mysterious odour was caused by a dust collection system that was in the process of being dismantled. Fire crews were in the process of ventilating the building before allowing staff and students back in.

 

