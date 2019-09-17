Fire rips through Peterborough home in city’s east end

No one was injured after a fire broke out at a home in Peterborough’s east end on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to Tudor Crescent around 12:45 p.m. and were met with thick smoke billowing from a home.

.@PtboFireRescue are on scene of a house fire on Tudor Crescent. The heat from the flames has melted siding on a a home next door. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/bfiClB949X — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) September 17, 2019

Everyone inside the home managed to get out safely, according to firefighters on scene.

It’s believed the fire started in the bathroom and quickly spread to the roof.

A nearby home also sustained heat damage.

No word yet on the cause of the fire or a damage estimate.

More to come.