September 17, 2019 1:55 pm

Fire rips through Peterborough home in city’s east end

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Thick smoke was seen billowing from a home on Tudor Crescent in Peterborough's east end around the noon hour Tuesday. Firefighters battled the blaze and say occupants inside made it out safely. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No one was injured after a fire broke out at a home in Peterborough’s east end on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to Tudor Crescent around 12:45 p.m. and were met with thick smoke billowing from a home.

Everyone inside the home managed to get out safely, according to firefighters on scene.

It’s believed the fire started in the bathroom and quickly spread to the roof.

A nearby home also sustained heat damage.

No word yet on the cause of the fire or a damage estimate.

More to come.

