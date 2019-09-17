Crime
September 17, 2019 11:43 am
Updated: September 17, 2019 12:03 pm

Provincial park near Peterborough closed for police investigation

Peterborough County OPP have closed the Mark S. Burnham Provincial Park on Highway 7 for an investigation.

The Mark S. Burnham Provincial Park just on the outskirts of Peterborough is closed for a police investigation.

Peterborough County OPP were called to the park on Highway 7 just east of the city’s limits around 11 a.m.

An OPP forensics  identification vehicle is also at the scene.

No word yet on the reason for the closure.

More to come.

