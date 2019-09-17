Provincial park near Peterborough closed for police investigation
The Mark S. Burnham Provincial Park just on the outskirts of Peterborough is closed for a police investigation.
Peterborough County OPP were called to the park on Highway 7 just east of the city’s limits around 11 a.m.
An OPP forensics identification vehicle is also at the scene.
No word yet on the reason for the closure.
More to come.
