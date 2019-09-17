Provincial park near Peterborough closed for police investigation

The Mark S. Burnham Provincial Park just on the outskirts of Peterborough is closed for a police investigation.

Peterborough County OPP were called to the park on Highway 7 just east of the city’s limits around 11 a.m.

An OPP forensics identification vehicle is also at the scene.

READ MORE: Research group targets Peterborough County area for old-growth forests

No word yet on the reason for the closure.

More to come.